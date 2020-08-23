‘It’s sickening’: Firefighter battling CZU Complex Fire robbed by looters

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Cruz Fire Ground Commander battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire was robbed by looters over the weekend, according to Cal Fire.

When the firefighter returned to his work vehicle he noticed his wallet was missing, and he later realized his entire bank account had been drained.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s sickening that one of our Fire Ground Commanders, while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered his department vehicle and stole his wallet and drained his bank account ,” a Cal Fire official said in the briefing.

Cal Fire tweeted about the incident , emphasizing the importance of staying out of evacuated zones.

The CZU Lightning Complex fires, affecting San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, have expanded to more than 71,000 acres and are 17% contained at last check.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office.