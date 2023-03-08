The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced Wednesday that it’s opening up six Taxpayer Assistance Centers in California to help assist state residents with any tax-related inquiries they may have.

Locations:

• 300 N. Los Angeles St., Los Angeles, CA 90012

• 212 Coffee Road, Suite. 200, Bakersfield, CA 93309

• 2525 Capitol St., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93721

• 1301 Clay St., Oakland, CA 94612

• 4330 Watt Ave., Sacramento, CA 95821

• 450 Golden Gate Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102

The centers will be open on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and residents don’t need an appointment to meet with IRS employees, a news release said.

All services routinely offered at the offices are expected to be available for people who visit on Saturday, except for making cash payments on taxes that may be owed.

People are encouraged to visit the IRS website to learn more about the services offered at each location since they may vary. Tax return preparation services, however, will not be available at any location.

Taxpayers who made $73,000 or less in 2022 can use the IRS Free File service online to help with preparing their taxes.

Americans can use the Where’s My Refund? link on the IRS website to know when they should expect their refund after their return is submitted.

For anyone planning to visit a tax center on Saturday, officials ask that individuals come prepared with:

• A current government-issued photo identification,

• Social Security cards or ITINs for themselves and all members of their household, including their spouse and dependents (if applicable),

• Any IRS letters or notices received and related documents,

• For identity verification services, two forms of identification and, if filed, a copy of the tax return for the year in question.

The last day to file taxes is typically April 18, however, California has extended the deadline until Oct. 16 for areas impacted by severe winter weather, including Los Angeles County.