FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police have identified the man they say attacked a Fresno Police Detective and was shot to death at police headquarters on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Fresno Police Department, on Tuesday at approximately 11:42 a.m., Joseph Roy, 24, made his way into a detective’s office on the first floor of the police department headquarters annex in Downtown Fresno.

Roy began assaulting the detective, grabbing a sharp object during the fight and stabbing the detective in the head, police say. The detective, who was armed, shot Roy, who according to investigators, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say Roy had attended a court hearing related to an assault with a deadly weapon case where he was a suspect prior to the incident.

Although the motive for the assault is still unknown, detectives are searching surveillance video for information.

Police say Tuesday’s incident it the fourth shooting of 2022 involving an officer. At the same time in 2021, there had been only one.



Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Lt. Bill Dooley said the suspect and detective didn’t know each other but Roy has a criminal history, including two mental health holds and two arrests. One of the arrests was in 2018 and Roy was arrested by police again in June 2021 for two assault charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said that Roy pleaded guilty to one of the charges from 2021 and was supposed to be sentenced on Tuesday morning. For some reason, that sentencing was pushed to April 12.

A DA Spokesperson said the maximum sentence for the charge is four years, but the suggested sentence was probation.