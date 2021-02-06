Intense car robbery in San Francisco goes viral

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An intense car robbery in San Francisco has caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of people across social media.

The robbery was all caught on video, thanks to a Tesla dash cam.

As the victims were trying to get on I-80 East on Friday, a black Honda cut in right behind the victim’s car.

A traffic backup on the on-ramp gave the suspect vehicle the perfect time to merge closer to the victim’s car. A backseat passenger got out of the suspect car and smashed the rear windshield of the victim’s car.

The suspect pulled out a large bag, got back into the suspect vehicle and drove away.

San Francisco police say camera equipment and a drone were stolen.

The video posted to Twitter has gained more than 736,000 views.