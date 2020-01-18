Inmate accused in killing of convicted child molester at Corcoran State Prison

CORCORAN, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate serving a life sentence for murder is accused in the killing of a convicted child molester at the Corcoran prison substance abuse treatment facility.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said they they are investigating the death of inmate David Bobb, 48 as a homicide. Bobb was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old. Bobb was serving his sentence at Corcoran since 2005.

Officials say Bobb and another inmate was attacked by another inmate in Facility A at the California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison Corcoran on Jan. 16. CDCR officials identified the attacking inmate as 41-year-old Jonathan Watson.

Jonathan Watson / Photo: California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Bobb and the other inmate suffered wounds to their heads. They were taken to a nearby hospital Bobb was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Watson was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole since 2009 for first-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Corcoran prison’s Investigative Services Unit and the Kings County Coroner’s Office are investigating the killing.