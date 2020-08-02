Inland Empire homes evacuated as Apple Fire explodes to 32 square miles, appears headed to Morongo Basin

A wildfire that has destroyed at least one home and two outbuildings in the Cherry Valley area of Riverside County continued to burn for a third day, charring 20,516 acres—or about 32 square miles—as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Cal Fire officials said.

Authorities have not reported any injuries, but they said containment of the so-called Apple Fire remains at 0%. “Several” evacuation orders and warnings are still in effect, according to Cal Fire Riverside‘s incident page.

Riverside County residents can type their address on the county website to see if they’re affected by any orders. They can also sign up for alerts on rivcoready.org.

The Oak Glen community of San Bernardino County was also ordered to evacuate on Saturday, and authorities said residents in that county should keep an eye on announcements from the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials have set up an evacuation center at Beaumont High School.

The blaze has rapidly grown after starting in three different spots along Oak Glen Road around 5 p.m. Friday, according to Cal Fire. The cause remains under investigation, but Capt. Rich Cordova said it could possibly be a trailer dragging a chain or even an arsonist.

The Apple Fire had burned 1,720 acres by late Friday before spreading to 12,000 acres by 8 p.m. Saturday, when officials said about 7,800 people had been ordered to flee.

On Sunday, the fire appeared to move toward the Morongo Basin.

“Much of the northern and eastern edge of the fire is in very steep, rugged hillsides which is not accessible to firefighting vehicles. … Fire activity is expected to remain high today, with active fire in most areas of the fire,” said the U.S. Forest Service’s incident information website.

Firefighters haven’t faced much wind but conditions have been hot and dry. The Forest Service said while temperatures should cool down by a couple degrees Sunday, the weather will stay mostly the same.

Twenty hand crews, six helicopters, 178 engines, and 19 water tenders have been deployed to the site, according to the Forest Service.

The flames have destroyed at least one residence and two outbuildings near Avenida Miravilla, Cal Fire said.

A longtime resident who identified himself as Bill told KTLA the area hasn’t seen a fire in a while, “so there’s a lot of heavy fuel out there.”

Another resident said some people tried to protect their homes from the flames.

“Stupid thing you always see people do is start, with a little hose, wetting your house down,” Frank Stewart told KTLA. “And I can tell you that that wouldn’t do a darn thing.”

Many in the community are retired and elderly, residents said.

Satellite image from National Weather Service shows smoke from the blaze reaching as far as Phoenix. Local air quality officials issued a smoke advisory effective through Sunday, predicting winds will push smoke to the Coachella Valley.