Inflation continues to take a financial toll on Californians and their wallets.

On Thursday, government officials announced that consumer prices increased by 8.2% in September. From August to September, prices rose by 0.4% and from July to August; they increased by 0.1%.

A new study from WalletHub shows which cities across the U.S. have been affected the most by inflation.

According to the personal finance website, researchers compared the October Consumer Price Index available through the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to what it was two months ago and again to where it was a year ago.

San Diego and Carlsbad were the highest-ranked California cities inflation affected the most, earning the 8th spot.

For both areas, the Consumer Price Index increased 0.90% from where it was two months ago and 8.20% from where it was a year ago, the study concluded.

Los Angeles, Anaheim and Long Beach ranked in the 12th spot. The Consumer Price Index in these areas increased by 0.50% from its position two months ago and 7.80% from its position one year ago.

Right behind it was Riverside, San Bernardino and Ontario. While there was no increase in its Consumer Price Index from two months ago, the index increased 8.40% from where it was a year ago.

San Francisco, Oakland and Hayward ranked in the 22nd spot. The Consumer Price Index in those areas decreased by 0.50% but rose 5.70% from where it was a year ago.

The complete study can be viewed here.

Arizona cities, Phoenix, Mesa and Scottsdale, were the cities inflation affected the most, according to WalletHub.

Anchorage, Alaska, was ranked as the city inflation affected the least. The Consumer Price Index for this area decreased by 4% from where it was two months ago and 7.60% from where it was a year ago.

To help with record-high inflation, California began sending out its “Middle Class Tax Refund” on Oct. 7.

Eligible residents can expect to see amounts up to $1,050 deposited into their bank accounts or sent via check.

The last wave of payments is expected to be sent out by Jan.15, 2023.