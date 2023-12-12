Idaho is about to go “Animal Style.”

California-based In-N-Out Burger will open its 400th restaurant in Meridian, Idaho on Tuesday in what will be its first location in the potato-growing state.

The new restaurant will employ around 80 “associates” with a starting wage of $17.50 per hour, the fast-food chain said in its announcement.

In-N-Out was founded in 1948 as a tiny burger stand in Baldwin Park in the San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles. After slowly expanding in the region over several decades, the Irvine-based company now has locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.

Its expansion plans also include locations in New Mexico and Tennessee in the coming years.

Restaurant No. 399 opened in San Juan Capistrano last Thursday.

Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder and current president and CEO of In-N-Out, recently released a book to coincide with the company’s 75th anniversary.

“The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger” tells the story of how three generations of the Snyder family built its rabid and loyal following, which has led to rapid expansion in recent years.

The themes of the book include In-N-Out’s commitment to quality, Christian faith and the importance of family, the Orange County Register reported.