FRENO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The pregnant woman who was killed and burned on Tuesday in Fresno has been identified – along with the suspect in the case, who was the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno Police Department.

According to police, at around 12:30 p.m. police officers and members of the Fresno Fire Department responded to a dirt access road behind 4488 North Cornelia Avenue regarding a report of a deceased woman that appeared to have been set on fire.

Officers say that they located the deceased victim, identified as 26-year-old N-Kya Logan, on the side of a dirt road. Logan had sustained what appeared to be numerous stab wounds and was severely burned. She also appeared to be pregnant, based on the development of her abdomen.

26-year-old N-Kya Logan (image provided by the Fresno Police Department)

Homicide detectives and Fresno Fire Department arson investigators responded to the scene and found a melted gas can feet away from the victim. The presence of an accelerant was also detected on the victim’s body, according to police.

Detectives soon located a witness that reported seeing a suspicious person on the dirt access road start a fire. The witness told detectives that they had seen the suspicious person first pushing a city garbage bin to the area, and then lighting on fire what they believed was trash.

Through further investigation, and identifying Logan, detectives responded to the residence where the victim lived with her mother and brother 41-year-old, Aaron Dudley. Police say surveillance video from the neighborhood captured images of Dudley pushing a city garbage bin through the neighborhood in the direction of the alley at 4488 North Cornelia. A search warrant was authored and issued for the residence.

Based on the evidence obtained by detectives, police have so far determined that Logan was stabbed with a sharp object numerous times by Aaron while they were inside the residence. Both the mother and the baby received stab wounds in the attack. Dudley then proceeded to put the victim inside a city trash can and push her to the dirt road, where officers say he poured gasoline on her and lit her on fire.

Police say that Dudley was arrested as he was attempting to flee the residence when police arrived with the search warrant. He has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of the homicide of his sister and her unborn baby.

Officers say this is the 57th and potentially 58th murders of 2022 in Fresno. The motive is currently still unknown.

Family members confirmed to police that Logan was 8 months pregnant and had celebrated her baby shower the previous Sunday. The baby boy was to be named Noah.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.