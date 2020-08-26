How you can help those impacted by California wildfires

Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires leap above Butts Canyon Road on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, as firefighters work to contain the blaze in unincorporated Lake County, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

The American Red Cross is urging those wanting to help people who have been impacted by the recent wildfires in the state to donate online.

People can donate by visiting redcross.org and selecting the California Wildfire option to make sure the donation helps people affected by the wildfires. Donations are also accepted over the phone by calling 800-RED-CROSS or by texting the word CAWILDFIRES to 90999.

Donations of any amount can be made and there is an option to have the donation recur on a monthly basis if desired.

Donations help the Red Cross to prepare for and respond to disasters such as the wildfires. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support and other assistance.

Save Mart Companies launched a fundraising campaign on Monday to support the American Red Cross in its efforts. The Round Up the Change fundraiser has started in all Save Mart, Lucky, Lucky California and FoodMaxx stores, according to a company news release.

Shoppers at checkout can round up to the next dollar amount and donate the difference to American Red Cross Fire Relief. Each donation will be printed on the receipt for a record of tax-deductible donations.