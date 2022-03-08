BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With new sanctions on Russian oil announced by President Biden Tuesday morning, gas prices are expected to keep rising or at least remain volatile. The American Automobile Association (AAA) provided some tips on how to make your vehicle’s gas last a little longer.

Doug Shupe with AAA says there are three major factors causing the price rises at the pumps.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been the primary factor in rising prices at the pump as crude oil prices rise, Shupe said. Temperatures are rising and more people are taking more early-spring road trips. On top of all that, about three weeks ago Southern California has already started using the summer-blend fuel which is more expensive to make and that cost is passed along to consumers. The summer-blend fuel is more expensive because it is less likely to evaporate in warmer temperatures.

Things to check before heading out on the road:

Tire pressure (This is critical to maximizing your gasoline efficiency. Use your vehicle’s recommended psi located in owners manual.)

Lighten the load of the vehicle, only carry what is needed, especially on long trips.

Avoid taking off quickly and don’t speed. The faster the vehicle is moving the more fuel you are burning.

Try parking in the shade or use a windshield reflector to lessen the heat build up in your car, so your air conditioner doesn’t have to work as hard to cool down your car.

Shop around for the cheapest gas.

Another misconception is that premium gas is better than regular gas, said Shupe.

If your owner’s manual says to use “only” premium gasoline then make sure you use premium gasoline, but a AAA study found that if your owner’s manual says “premium gas recommended,” then regular gasoline is fine and you should not be paying extra at the pump, according to Shupe. Drivers with a 14-gallon tank are paying $21 dollars more at the pump than they were at this time last year.

Today’s national average price per gallon is $4.17, while California’s average, the highest in the country, is $5.44 and Bakersfield’s average is $5.29, according to AAA.

For a list of the cheapest gas prices in Bakersfield compiled by Gasbuddy.com, click here.

17 News wants to know: Have you changed your driving habits amid the rise in gas prices? Submit your answers here.