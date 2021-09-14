How to check if your vote-by-mail ballot was counted in the recall election

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The long-awaited special election is here. Voters are headed to the polls on Tuesday to decide whether or not Governor Gavin Newsom should be removed from office.

Of course, for mail-in voters, election ‘day’ began as soon as the ballot arrived to their homes back in August.

All registered voters in California automatically received a ballot in the mail about a month before election day. People could choose to fill it out and mail it back, as long as it is postmarked by September 14 at the latest.

For the ones who did not procrastinate the vote-by-mail ballot, it could be a bit anxiety-inducing to know if your vote, sent in possibly weeks ago, made it into the election night tally.

As of September 12, the California Secretary of State said over 8 million vote-by-mail ballots have been returned statewide.

The SOS website has an easy tool for you to track your ballot and ensure it’s part of that count.

Just click or tap this link and fill out the necessary information. It asks for your first and last name, birthday, and zip code.

If you have any issues with the information popping up, check out the FAQ.

Again, you can still return your vote-by-mail ballot with prepaid postage on election day via post office. Or, you can fill it out and easily drop it off to a secure ballot drop box, to a voting location or your county elections office by 8:00 p.m.