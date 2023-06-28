SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KSWB) — A correlation between the amount of water held in the basin of the Salton Sea and the shifting of the San Andreas Fault may be buying time ahead of the next major earthquake in Southern California.

Scientists from San Diego State University (SDSU) partnered up with UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography to research the effects of the drying lake, and what they discovered is that it could be delaying the next “big one.”

As the salty and shallow body of water gradually dissipates, researches suggest the southern section of the San Andreas Fault — which touches portions of Riverside and Imperial counties — becomes more stabilized.

The San Andreas Fault is described as a fracture in the Earth’s crust that’s hundreds of miles long. It’s positioned where two tectonic plates meet: the Pacific and North American. According to scientists, earthquakes occur due to friction and sliding which creates a buildup of stress, which ultimately can cause ruptures.

According to a June 2023 scientific paper published on the topic, earthquakes in the last millennium caused by the shifting of this section of the fault seemed to have occurred during times when water filled the basin.

It’s suggested that the area’s once-thriving prehistoric Lake Cahuilla, which researches say was 40 times larger in volume when compared to the present day Salton Sea, was so heavy that it bent the surrounding crust. Researches say the water even crept into the deep underground.

This information is based on computer modeling used by the scientists.

So, how could this effect the fault? Well, researchers suggest the forces could trigger ruptures and episodes of shaking.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now that the Salton Sea is drying up, their research suggests this could be delaying a catastrophic earthquake. Though that may sound like good news, this is actually giving the fault more time to accumulate stress, researchers say.

The last major earthquake at the southern San Andreas Fault, according to recorded seismic activity, occurred more than 300 years ago. Due to this extended pause, Yuri Fialko, a professor of geophysics at Scripps, says the San Andreas is “locked and loaded.”

This mean the “big one” could potentially become the “bigger one.”