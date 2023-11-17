LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials released more details on Friday detailing how two deputies with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office were injured following an accidental shooting in Lemoore.

Officials say at approximately 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, a firearm was accidentally discharged at the Lemoore Sportsman Club Range during a scheduled training session.

According to the statement released, another deputy was responsible for the accidental shooting – which happened when the firearm that fired the shot was being taken apart. Officials say they could not get the firearm apart and while the jam in the firearm was being cleared it accidentally fired. The bullet then went through a wooden table and ricocheted off the concrete underneath, causing shrapnel to go into the legs of the two nearby deputies.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office adds that an investigation to determine what went wrong will take place as well as implementing changes to ensure it does not happen again.

The two injured deputies were both treated and released. The deputy who fired the round has been placed on administrative leave. The identities of the deputies involved have not been officially released.