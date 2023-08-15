Housing affordability in California hit a 16-year low in the second quarter of 2023, according to new figures released by the California Association of Realtors.

The startling numbers come as interest rates continue to stagnate above 6% and home prices remain inflated due to a lack of inventory.

The data show that fewer than one in five people, 16% to be exact, can afford to purchase a median-priced existing single-family home in the Golden State. Those second-quarter numbers are down from 19% in the first quarter of 2023.

For comparison, in the first quarter of 2012, the percentage of home buyers who could purchase a median-priced single-family home in California was as high as 56%.

Equally surprising, the CAR numbers indicated that a minimum income of $208,000 was needed to qualify to purchase a median-priced home, which costs around $830,000.

And if you can qualify for the mortgage, you can expect monthly payments of around $5,200, assuming you put forth 20% for the standard down payment and qualified for an interest rate of around 6.6%.

Condos and townhomes in California are less expensive than they were a year ago, but again prices have gone up in the second quarter of 2023. The CAR found that only 25% of Californians could afford a condominium or townhome in the second quarter of 2023, requiring an annual income of more than $160,000 with monthly payments of around $4,000 on a median-priced unit.

The California Association of Realtors tracks home affordability and its quarterly reports are considered a “fundamental measure of housing well-being for home buyers in the state,” the association says.

Meanwhile, in the rest of the nation, more than one-third of Americans could afford to purchase a median-priced home, needing an annual income of just north of $100,000 with payments of around $2,500.

Not all areas of California are unattainable for the average resident, the CAR data shows. In Lassen County, the most affordable county in the state, around 52% of residents can afford to purchase a home. It was the only county in California with an affordability rating higher than 50%.

Siskiyou, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties rounded out the top five most affordable counties.

The least affordable counties in California are the usual suspects. Mono County, home to Mammoth Lakes, is the least affordable county in the state, with only 5% of residents able to qualify for a home purchase. Santa Barbara (10%), San Luis Obispo (11%) and Monterey and Orange County (12%, respectively), close out the top five.

Los Angeles County came in at 15% in the housing affordability index. San Bernardino County was the most affordable county in Southern California, with an affordability rating of 30%.

The complete breakdown of California’s Housing Affordability Index from the California Association of Realtors is below:

STATE/REGION/COUNTY Qtr. 22023 Qtr. 12023 Qtr. 22022 Median Home Price Monthly Payment Including Taxes & Insurance Minimum Qualifying Income Calif. Single-family homes 16 19 r 17 r $830,620 $5,200 $208,000 Calif. Condo/Townhomes 25 26 25 $640,000 $4,010 $160,400 Los Angeles Metro Area 17 19 17 $760,000 $4,760 $190,400 Inland Empire 22 24 24 $570,000 $3,570 $142,800 San Francisco Bay Area 19 21 18 $1,300,000 $8,150 $326,000 United States 36 40 38 $402,600 $2,520 $100,800 San Francisco Bay Area Alameda 16 18 15 $1,275,000 $7,990 $319,600 Contra Costa 23 29 r 23 r $900,000 $5,640 $225,600 Marin 16 20 17 $1,770,000 $11,090 $443,600 Napa 19 20 16 r $855,000 $5,360 $214,400 San Francisco 20 21 17 $1,611,000 $10,090 $403,600 San Mateo 17 19 15 $2,012,500 $12,610 $504,400 Santa Clara 18 21 18 $1,800,000 $11,280 $451,200 Solano 26 28 28 $592,750 $3,710 $148,400 Sonoma 16 18 17 $850,000 $5,330 $213,200 Southern California Los Angeles 15 17 16 $789,400 $4,950 $198,000 Orange 12 12 12 $1,250,000 $7,830 $313,200 Riverside 20 22 21 $625,000 $3,920 $156,800 San Bernardino 30 30 30 $456,500 $2,860 $114,400 San Diego 13 15 14 $942,350 $5,900 $236,000 Ventura 14 17 15 $915,000 $5,730 $229,200 Central Coast Monterey 12 12 13 $865,370 $5,420 $216,800 San Luis Obispo 11 12 12 $880,000 $5,510 $220,400 Santa Barbara 10 15 10 $1,195,000 $7,490 $299,600 Santa Cruz 13 14 13 $1,270,000 $7,960 $318,400 Central Valley Fresno 29 32 31 $420,000 $2,630 $105,200 Glenn 32 32 36 $349,000 $2,190 $87,600 Kern 31 33 32 $380,000 $2,380 $95,200 Kings 32 33 39 $361,000 $2,260 $90,400 Madera 31 34 32 $423,000 $2,650 $106,000 Merced 31 32 34 $390,000 $2,440 $97,600 Placer 29 31 r 27 $667,000 $4,180 $167,200 Sacramento 26 29 27 $530,000 $3,320 $132,800 San Benito 19 23 17 $755,140 $4,730 $189,200 San Joaquin 26 27 r 25 r $530,000 $3,320 $132,800 Stanislaus 27 30 r 28 $460,000 $2,880 $115,200 Tulare 33 37 34 $370,000 $2,320 $92,800 Far North Butte 29 32 28 $434,950 $2,730 $109,200 Lassen 52 53 54 $249,000 $1,560 $62,400 Plumas 38 42 32 $356,000 $2,230 $89,200 Shasta 35 39 36 $389,000 $2,440 $97,600 Siskiyou 39 41 30 $279,500 $1,750 $70,000 Tehama 35 40 33 $350,000 $2,190 $87,600 Other Calif. Counties Amador 28 33 r 32 $461,890 $2,890 $115,600 Calaveras 27 32 29 $490,000 $3,070 $122,800 Del Norte 30 32 31 $365,000 $2,290 $91,600 El Dorado 23 28 24 $699,000 $4,380 $175,200 Humboldt 25 26 24 $438,000 $2,740 $109,600 Lake 28 31 33 $357,000 $2,240 $89,600 Mariposa 24 25 22 $390,000 $2,440 $97,600 Mendocino 17 26 15 $520,000 $3,260 $130,400 Mono 5 7 6 $980,000 $6,140 $245,600 Nevada 25 29 25 $557,500 $3,490 $139,600 Sutter 33 36 r 31 $425,000 $2,660 $106,400 Tuolumne 32 36 33 $418,300 $2,620 $104,800 Yolo 23 28 23 $625,000 $3,920 $156,800 Yuba 26 28 28 r $444,950 $2,790 $111,600 California Association of Realtors

r = revised



The California Association of Realtors calculates its Housing Affordability Index utilizing composite interest rates. For more on the methodology and additional details, click here.