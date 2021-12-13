House explodes in Tulare County uncovering criminal family activity, 105lbs marijuana, hash oil lab, illegal guns, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An illegal family business was uncovered in Tulare County after the home it was operating out of exploded over the weekend, according to Sheriff’s office officials.

According to deputies, they were called to the home on the 16800 block of Claremont Street in Woodville shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. Witnesses described fire and smoke coming from the inside of the home and several people were hurt. Investigators established that the explosion was caused by a Butane honey oil laboratory.

Around an hour later, Sheriff’s office officials were informed that two severely burned men were admitted to Kaweah Delta Hospital – and both admitted to deputies that they lived at the same home where the explosion took place. They were both later airlifted to the hospital.

According to Sheriff’s office officials, a search of the residence found evidence of a honey oil lab, as well as approximately 105 lbs. of processed marijuana, nine illegal guns, and several illegal firearm magazines. Investigators also say there was evidence of illegally manufacturing firearms without serial numbers, also known as ghost guns.

The two suspects – a father and son – were arrested on charges including possession of an undetectable firearm, criminal storage of a firearm, and possession of a prohibited weapon. They were identified as Clyde Gilbert, 59, and Clint Gilbert, 37.

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on 559-733-6218.