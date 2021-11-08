Holiday festival brings lights, ice skating to Dodger Stadium

Winter is coming to Dodger Stadium this year, with a holiday festival that will include an ice skating rink, delicious treats and visits with Santa.
From Nov. 26 until Dec. 31, guests can visit the newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza and enjoy nightly entertainment, light displays, holiday-themed food and beverages, and an opportunity to take photos with Mr. Claus himself, the Dodgers announced Monday.
The Dodgers Holiday Festival will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tickets starts at $16 and will be available for purchase online only starting 10 a.m. Wednesday. Admission is free for children under 3 years old. Tickets will be sold in two time slots per day, to enter before 7 p.m. or after 7 p.m., to minimize overcrowding and excessively long entrance lines.
Parking rates start at $12 and reservations can be booked online in advance.
It will be a white Christmas at Dodger Stadium with an illuminated, open-air ice skating experience constructed across the outfield. The 80-foot-by-60-foot ice rink will run 30-minute sessions each day.
“Santa Claus will be landing his sleigh in the bullpen of the third-oldest ballpark in the Major Leagues this winter!” the Dodgers said, adding that reservations will be required for one-hour time slots for professional photos with Santa.
Tickets for photos with Santa start at $40 and include a digital download of all pictures.
The festival will also have a bounce house, light displays and interactive installations, along with seasonally-inspired foods, including grilled entrees, desserts, cocktails, craft beer, wine and hot chocolate.
All attendees will be required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at stadium entry gates or a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours before the start time of the event.
“The Dodgers strongly encourage all attendees to wear a mask in all areas of the Holiday Festival unless they are actively eating or drinking,” a release from the organization states.
Last year, the stadium hosted a drive-thru experience as coronavirus cases in the county surged during the holiday season.