BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A wildfire in Northern California has scorched 8,000 acres. As of 7:14 a.m., there is a 5% containment. This is the Hog Fire, burning in the area of Hog Flat Reservoir, located in the Northeast corner of the state.

There is a mandatory evacuation order for a nearby community. The fire started Saturday but fire officials still don’t know what caused it. They said steep terrain and spot fires are making it difficult to fight.