BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow season has finally ended for Mammoth Mountain.

The resort ended its season Sunday after 275 days. It is the second longest season in Mammoth’s history. The resort benefited from historic snowfall in California in the beginning of the year.

In a typical year Mammoth gets about 35 feet of snow, but this past winter, the summit got 75 feet of snow.