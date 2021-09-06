Hiker dies after falling from Pacifica cliff in Northern California

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) – A 45-year-old woman hiking in Pacifica on Sunday died after falling from a trail, according to the Pacifica Police Department.

Around 9:40 a.m., officials say the woman fell from the top of Mori Point trail.

Officials from the police department, North County Fire Authority, and American Medical Response arrived near the San Marlo parking lot in Rockaway Beach.

Yvonne Rogan died Sunday morning after a tragic hiking accident in Pacifica. Police say witnesses saw her trip & fall from the trail. They later found her 50 feet below the trail by Rockaway Beach. Friends/family still can’t believe it.Hear more about Yvonne tonight on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/25a4et12Fh — Taylor Bisacky (@TaylorBisackyTV) September 7, 2021

The woman was found unresponsive about 50 feet below the trail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the San Mateo County Coroner, the victim was identified as 45-year-old Yvonne Rogan from Daly City.

Witnesses say they saw the woman trip and fall off the trail.

Authorities continue to investigate at this time.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4, Rogan’s childhood friend says that she recently got into hiking and couldn’t believe it when he heard what happened.

“She was a good mom. She was a daughter. She was a good wife. She was a good friend. She was all that. They don’t make them like that anymore,” Jason Behan said.

Jason Behan can’t believe his best friend is gone.

“When he told me what happened. Even my wife couldn’t believe it. She said this is wrong. this is bad information, just wait,” Behan said. “In recent years she really turned her life around and dedicated herself to living healthier and to working out and to eating right and it’s just so ironic that this is what did her in, that she was out there exercising getting her hiking on and everything you know I don’t know if that makes it hurt more or whatever, I still can’t believe it,” Behan said.

Behan says Rogan was one of the most motivating, strong-willed, and loving people he knew.

He says she and her husband Christian recently celebrated their 25th anniversary this month. She also leaves behind a son.

“This is just a hard loss. She was a strong woman, really devoted to her family, to her husband, to her son, and her mom that she’s been taking care of. She raised her son right. Arielle has grown to be an outstanding young man and this hurts for all of us,” Behan said.