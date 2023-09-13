BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Senator Melissa Hurtado’s bill aiming to bring consistency within CIF championship games among divisions has made its way up the legislature.

Senator Hurtado announced Sept. 13, that her proposed SB 486 has made its way through the legislature and awaits the governor’s signature. The bill would require every CIF championship football game be held on equal playing fields.

The bill comes months after Shafter High School played and lost a CIF football championship game on a field that was wet and muddy at Orland High School. Shafter head football coach Jerald Pierucci was furious following the game and went on a tirade against the CIF about the playing conditions.

Based off Hurtado’s research, more often than not, the best facilities that host state championships are saved for the top divisions in the state.