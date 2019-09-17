HERO: Fast food employee, nursing student revives man who collapsed

CHULA VISTA (KNSD) — A 22-year-old student with eyes on nursing school is being called a hero. One night he did more than take orders, paramedics say Tauya Nenguke saved a man’s life.

Nenguke works at a Chula Vista Chick Fil-A while studying to become a nurse practitioner.

“I love serving people, I love helping people out, I love interacting with people,” Nenguke says.

Going the extra mile is part of the gig at the Chick Fil-A and that’s what he did while working the drive-thru line.

In surveillance video, Nenguke is seen sprinting to a young man lying on the ground.

“Eyes were rolled back, there was no response from him. I didn’t hear any breathing, didn’t feel any pulse on him at all,” he says.

Nenguke immediately began CPR with 911 dispatchers over the phone. He also calmed the unconcious man’s friends.

If you ask him, it was meant to happen this way.

“If I hadn’t of been there, the guy probably would of not made it to be alive so I’m just thankful.”