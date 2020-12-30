Here’s what’s open on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — While many businesses closed their doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, several are remaining open as they bring in the new year.
Below is a list of businesses that will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, along with any adjusted hours of operation, according to USA Today.
Keep in mind, every location may vary, so be sure to call in advance.
New Year’s Eve
- Barnes & Noble: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Banana Republic: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Bath & Body Works: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots: Regular hours
- Burlington: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco: Varies, most close at 6 p.m.
- CVS: Most open with special store hours, pharmacies vary
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dollar General: Hours vary, most open regular hours
- Dollar Tree: Varies
- Family Dollar: Varies
- Five Below: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- GameStop: Varies, most open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Gap: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Home Goods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- IKEA: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Many stores close at 9 p.m. and open regular hours
- Lowe’s 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary
- Office Depot: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Old Navy: Hours vary, most close at 6 or 7 p.m.
- Party City: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Petco: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Rite-Aid: Hours vary
- Ross: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sally Beauty: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: Close at 6 p.m.
- Target: Most stores close at 9 p.m.
- TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: Most stores open regular hours, several have special hours. Pharmacy hours vary
- Walmart: Most open regular hours
New Year’s Day
- Banana Republic: Varies
- Barnes & Noble: Varies
- Bath & Body Works: Varies
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Burlington: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Costco: CLOSED
- CVS: Varies, most pharmacies closed
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dollar General: Varies
- Dollar Tree: Varies
- GameStop: Closed
- Gap: Varies
- Guitar Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Home Depot: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Home Goods: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- IKEA: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- J.C. Penney: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Joann Stores: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl’s: Varies
- Lowe’s: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Macy’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Michaels: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nordstorm and Nordstrom Rack: Varies
- Office Depot: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Old Navy: Varies
- Party City: Noon to 5p.m.
- Petco: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- PetSmart: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Rite-Aid: Varies
- Ross: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Sally Beauty: Stores close at 6 p.m.
- Sam’s Club: CLOSED
- Staples: Varies
- Target: Most open regular hours
- TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ulta: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Walgreens: Regular hours, most pharmacies closed
- Walmart: Open regular hours
- World Market: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery store hours:
- Albertsons: Hours vary
- Costco: CLOSED
- Publix: Varies
- Safeway: Varies
- Smart & Final: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Trader Joe’s: CLOSED
Fast Food Chains:
- Arby’s
- Burger King
- Carl’s Jr.
- Checkers
- Chick-fil-A
- Dairy Queen
- Del Taco
- Jack in the Box
- KFC
- Krispy Kreme
- Little Caesars
- McDonald’s
- Panda Express
- Panera Bread
- Popeyes
- Starbucks
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s
More Restaurants:
- Applebee’s
- Benihana
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
- Black Bear Diner
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
- Chili’s Grill & Bar
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Cheesecake Factory
- Denny’s
- Domino’s
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Macaroni Grill
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- Mountain Mike’s Pizza
- Olive Garden
- Papa John’s Pizza
- P.F. Chang’s
- Pizza Hut
- Red Lobster
- Texas Roadhouse
- TGI Fridays
- Waffle House
- Yard House
Latest Posts
- No vote: $2,000 stimulus payments stalled in Senate
- Nonprofit co-founder charged with murder in hit-and-run that killed 2 boys
- Family of alleged knife-wielding man shot dead by deputy files claim against the county
- Here’s what’s open on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day
- ‘We will see thousands more people in the hospital’: Officials urge Americans to stay home this New Year’s Eve