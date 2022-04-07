(KTXL) — Californians with a library card can now get free day-use access to over 200 state parks.

The three-year State Library Parks Pass pilot program was launched Monday in all of the Golden State’s 1,184 public libraries, as well as mobile libraries, the California Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

It allows library card holders to check out a free vehicle day-use entry pass that can be used any day of the week.

The free hangtag can be used for one passenger vehicle with a capacity of nine people or less or one highway-licensed motorcycle.

“By removing the economic barrier of vehicle day-use fees and connecting communities with their libraries, the benefits of parks will be expanded,” the Department of Parks and Recreation explained on its site.

Local catalogs show one pass is available at each library. They can be found by searching “California State Library Parks Pass.”

The statewide initiative was launched in partnership with California’s first partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

“In partnership with @CAStateParks and the @CAStateLibrary, we are launching the CA State Library Parks Pass! Public libraries throughout the state will now have vehicle passes available for check-out by all library patrons! So head to your local library and #CheckOutCAStateParks!” the first partner tweeted.

Money for the pilot program comes from the 2021/22 state budget, which includes a one-time investment into expanding access to California’s parks.

“A $9.1 million one-time General Fund investment was included in the budget to launch a state parks pilot to expand parks pass distribution, especially for youth in disadvantaged communities,” the Department of Parks and Recreation FAQs page says.

State parks operated by federal or local governments, as well as private agencies, will not accept the free passes. Click or tap here to see a list of ineligible parks.