Perjury, fraud, stealing from clients.

Those are among the reasons 22 California attorneys were disbarred in the third fiscal quarter of 2022, the Bar Association of California announced Wednesday.

In all, 62 lawyers have lost their licenses in 2022, so far.

Among them, Joseph Miranda Hoats, who was disbarred due to a felony perjury conviction in 2021.

“Hoats was part of a scheme to induce victims to transmit money in exchange for large orders of gas and oil products that he and other defendants knew they could not fulfill,” the State Bar said in a news release Wednesday.

Derek James Jones of San Marino was disbarred for “intentionally misappropriating client funds.”

Victoria Chan lost her license to practice law after pleading guilty to three felony counts in a $50 million scheme to defraud the federal green card program.

“Chan admitted to federal authorities that she submitted approximately 130 fraudulent petitions for EB-5 visas and that she and her co-conspirators either stole or refunded to foreign nationals,” the State Bar said.

On Wednesday, the State Bar also detailed new safeguards after the disbarment of attorney Thomas Girardi who, according to the bar, amassed more than 200 complaints over a 40-year period.

In addition to the 22 disbarred attorneys, the State Bar said 36 attorneys were suspended or put on probation in the third quarter of 2022.