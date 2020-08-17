Heat wave drives up crowds, strains California’s power grid

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians packed beaches, lakes and recreation areas Sunday to seek relief from a record heat wave that strained the electrical grid and threatened to trigger a third round of rolling power outages.
The heat wave that began Friday brought triple-digit temperatures and increased wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread — a major concern in a state that has seen more than 621,000 confirmed cases.
The hot weather also prompted the California Independent System Operator, which runs the electrical grid, to warn of a supply shortage by Sunday evening.