Heat wave drives up crowds, strains California’s power grid

Visitors crowd the beach in Manhattan Beach, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic Saturday. Aug. 15, 2020. The heat wave brought dangerously high temperatures, increased wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread as people flock to beaches and parks for relief. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Californians packed beaches, lakes and recreation areas Sunday to seek relief from a record heat wave that strained the electrical grid and threatened to trigger a third round of rolling power outages.

The heat wave that began Friday brought triple-digit temperatures and increased wildfire danger and fears of coronavirus spread — a major concern in a state that has seen more than 621,000 confirmed cases.

The hot weather also prompted the California Independent System Operator, which runs the electrical grid, to warn of a supply shortage by Sunday evening.