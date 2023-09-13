SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — The state Senate unanimously passed Bakersfield Senator Shannon Grove’s anti-child sex trafficking bill on Wednesday. The bill will go to Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign into law.

Sen. Grove was pleased after seeing the Senate vote 39-0 to pass SB-14 that classifies human trafficking anyone under the age of 18 as a serious felony. The bill also categorize the crime under the state’s “three strikes” law for re-offenders and could lead to increased jail time for convicted traffickers.

“If signed by the governor, this bill will help protect children. Everyday Californians — whether you are a Democrat, Republican, or Independent — believe that the people who sell children for sex should be in prison for a longer period of time,” Grove said.

SB-14 passed after an amendment was added to address concerns that vicrtims who may have been forced to cooperate with their traffickers could also end up prosecuted and in jail.

Gov. Newsom expressed support for the bill earlier this summer after Democrats on the Public Safety Committee blocked it, only to bring it back to life amid intense backlash.

Newsom has until Oct. 14 to sign the bill into law.