Grant secured to fight Dixie Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday the state has received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for resources to contain the Dixie Fire in Butte and Plumas counties.

The grant will allow local, state and tribal agencies to apply for a 75 percent reimbursement of “eligible fire suppression costs,” according to a release from the governor’s office.

The blaze has burned nearly 60,000 acres and prompted evacuations in communities along the Feather River Canyon. A total of 2,409 fire personnel were assigned to the fire.