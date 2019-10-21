Governor signs law to increase access to state parks

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has signed a law giving child sexual assault victims more time to file lawsuits. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill intended to increase the ability of “underserved and at-risk populations” to take part in outdoor educational experiences at state parks and other public lands.

“We must continue to push and engage in programs and policies that will increase outdoor experiences, especially for our youth, which the critical parks access bills introduced this legislative session began to do,” Holly Martinez, director of programs and advocacy for the California State Parks Foundation, said in a release.

The foundation said the new law will increase access to green spaces, especially for youth, and help improve the mental and physical health of communities.