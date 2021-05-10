Coronavirus
Gov. Newsom unveils economic recovery package

UPDATE (10:21 a.m.): Gov. Newsom has announced the state will be expanding the Golden State Stimulus to more families.

Newsom said two out of every 3 Californians will now be able to receive a stimulus check of at least $600 and families with kids would receive an additional $500.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom Monday unveils his economic recovery plan that he says will “help California emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m.

