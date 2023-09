BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senator Shannon Grove’s Senate Bill 14 to make the trafficking of a minor for the purposes of a commercial sex act a serious felony.

The law will steepen penalties for human trafficking of a minor in California, according to the governor’s office.

According to the governor’s office, human trafficking of a minor for purposes of commercial sex act will be under California’s “Three Strikes” law.