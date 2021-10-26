Gov. Newsom visits site of future UC Merced medical school

The site will be the first public medical school in the Central Valley

MERCED, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the site of the future UC Merced Medical Education Building on Monday. The site will be the first public medical school in the Central Valley.

Gov. Newsom said the Central Valley has long been underserved when it comes to health resources and medical professionals. This school will give valley students the opportunity to both learn closer to home and to serve the communities they grew up in.

The proposed Health, Behavioral Sciences and Medical Education Building will be home to the Medical Education Program, Health Sciences Research Institute, and the Departments of Psychological Sciences and Public Health, serving approximately 2,220 undergraduates by 2030.

The first students are on track for enrollment starting in 2023.