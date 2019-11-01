Gov. Newsom visits school in Northern California without power during PG&E shutoffs

SHINGLE SPRINGS, Calif. (KGET) — The lights are back on at Blue Oak Elementary School in the Sierra Foothills.

Gov. Gavin Newsom visited one of many schools Thursday trying to make the most of its situation after multiple power shutoffs this month.

“Without power, we would not have fire alarms so we had to plan to bring in individuals who would serve as ‘fire watch’ during that period of time,” said David Roth, superintendent of the Buckeye Union School District.

Despite the blackout, the school stayed open this week using a couple of smaller scale generators to power up necessities, like the internet.

State leaders met with school officials and students Thursday to hear how they managed.

Students say there was a boost in outdoor activities and time to read.

The governor reiterated California regulators are investigating PG&E for the blackouts that put schools in this situation in the first place.

“Our utilities must be made more capable to deal with these conditions and need to be held to account for exacerbating these conditions that invited us here today at this school,” said Newsom.

Newsom wasn’t specific but says his office will soon reveal how the state will double down on forcing new protocols and operations for PG&E.