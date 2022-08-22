California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers his annual State of the State address in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would create safe injection sites in certain California cities, according to the Governor’s Office.

The office said Senate Bill 57 would allow individuals to use illegal controlled substances at supervised facilities.

Newsom stated his concern about the bill, according to the office.

Governor Newsom said he is “acutely concerned about the operations,” without strong local leadership, according to the office.

In response to Governor Gavin Newsom vetoing the bill, Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher said:

“Providing state subsidized and supervised drug consumption is a sign that Capitol Democrats have given up on governing. This bill should have never made it to the Governor’s desk in the first place. I am very grateful to the Governor for being the sense of reason in this case,” Gallagher said. “We need to stop enabling criminal acts. Instead, we should promote policies that will empower people to safely get off the streets and reintegrate into our communities. “