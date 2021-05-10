Gov. Newsom unveils plan to expand $600 stimulus payments to more residents

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Two-thirds of Californians would be eligible to receive $600 direct payments as part of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $100 billion California Comeback Plan.

The plan includes $12 billion in stimulus checks to households that make up to $75,000 a year. Qualified families with dependents, including undocumented families, will also now be eligible for an additional $500, according to Newsom.

The plan triples California’s previous investment, reaching more people and giving bigger benefits.

“California’s recovery is well underway, but we can’t be satisfied with simply going back to the way things were,” Newsom said. “We are tripling the Golden State Stimulus to get money in the hands of more middle-class Californians who have been hit hard by this pandemic.”

Under the California Comeback Plan, the state would also offer a $5.2 billion renter assistance package to help low-income Californians pay back 100 percent of their back-rent, their rent for the months to come and overdue water and utility bills.