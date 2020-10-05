Gov. Newsom names first openly gay, third Black man to California Supreme Court

SACRAMENTO (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that he has named Martin Jenkins to the California Supreme Court.

Newsom said Jenkins, 66, will be the first openly gay man and the third Black man to serve on the court. Jenkins has held several prominent state and federal judicial positions throughout his career, including as a prosecutor and judge.

“Justice Jenkins is widely respected among lawyers and jurists, active in his Oakland community and his faith, and is a decent man to his core,” Newsom said. “As a critical member of my senior leadership team, I’ve seen firsthand that Justice Jenkins possesses brilliance and humility in equal measure. The people of California could not ask for a better jurist or kinder person to take on this important responsibility.”

Jenkins spent years as a civil rights attorney, been appointed to a federal bench and most recently as the judicial appointments secretary for the Newsom Administration. In that role, he spearheaded transparency efforts by making public the Regional Judicial Selection Advisory Committees so that, for the first time in California history, the individuals who provide feedback on judicial candidates for nomination and appointment will be known to the public.

Throughout his career, Newsom said Justice Jenkins has advanced the cause of equality, particularly across racial and gender divides. As a young attorney working in the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice during the Ronald Reagan Administration, Justice Jenkins pursued cases involving police misconduct and cross burnings. The state said he has also worked to promote gender equality through cases on pregnancy-related leave and sex discrimination.

Prior to his role in the Newsom Administration, Justice Jenkins served as an associate justice on the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District from 2008 to 2019. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in 1997 and served on the bench until 2008.

Jenkins will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Associate Justice Ming W. Chin.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be asked by the Governor to continue serving the people of California on the Supreme Court,” Jenkins said. “If confirmed, I will serve with the highest ethical standards that have guided me throughout my career, informed by the law and what I understand to be fair and just.”