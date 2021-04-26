Gov. Newsom to face recall election as campaign reaches enough signatures

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The recall of Governor Gavin Newsom has officially reached enough signatures, according to California Secretary of State Dr. Shirley N. Weber.

She announced 1.626 million signatures have been verified on recall petition, qualifying for an election later this year.

“This now triggers the next phase of the recall process, a 30-business-day period in which voters may submit written requests to county Registrars of Voters to remove their names from the recall petition,” Weber said.