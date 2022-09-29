(KTXL) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has deployed emergency personnel to Florida in order to help with Hurricane Ian.

According to a news release from the Governor’s Office on Thursday, in response to Hurricane Ian, Gov. Newsom directed the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to send a “five-person team of mass care experts to facilitate shelters for those displaced by the hurricane as well as emergency operations center staff to support Florida’s State Operation Center in Tallahassee.”

If more personnel and resources are needed, California will send the support they need for recovery.

According to the news release, Cal OES also approved local firefights to be deployed to Florida as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Urban Search and Rescue (US&R) Response System. Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Orange County Fire Authority, Riverside Fire Department, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department, Sacramento County Fire Department, Chula Vista Fire Department and San Diego Fire Department have been sent to Florida.

“California stands with the people of Florida,” Governor Newsom said in the news release. “Our state is all too familiar with the impact of natural disasters and we stand ready to provide any needed aid and support to the communities impacted by this horrific storm.”

