Gov. Newsom to advocate for COVID booster shots in Alameda County

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a massive jackpot as the nation’s most populous state looks to encourage millions of people who are still unvaccinated to get their shots at a news conference at the Esteban E. Torres High School in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 27, 2021. California is giving away the country’s largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous U.S. state fully reopens next month. Newsom announced the prizes, which also include the nation’s highest single vaccine prize: $1.5 million. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is visiting the Bay Area on Wednesday morning to promote COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

The governor’s office said he will be at a health clinic in Alameda County around 10:30 a.m. Watch the press conference live on KRONon.

Booster shots have been approved for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. This comes after research showed protection from the coronavirus wanes overtime for vaccinated people.

“We are seeing concerning evidence of waning vaccine effectiveness over time,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky had said.

The booster dose is recommended after waiting a minimum of six months since the second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccine, and at least two months since the J&J vaccine.

This week, the CDC said the following groups are eligible for a booster shot:

65 years and older

Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings

Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions

Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings

California has the highest vaccination rate than any other state in the U.S., according to Newsom’s office. About 72% of residents statewide are fully vaccinated as of state data collected Monday.

The state also said “unvaccinated people were 6.6 times more likely to get COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people,” according to data from Oct. 3-9, 2021.