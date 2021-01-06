Gov. Newsom speaks out on protests at U.S. Capitol

FILE – In this July 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom talks to reporters at his Capitol office in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have authorized California to give low-income immigrants $600 to buy groceries. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a statement in response to the events transpiring at the U.S. Capitol.

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy, but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions,” he said. “The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”