BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the Senate Bill 244 Right to Repair Act Tuesday, which aims to expand consumers’ and independent repair shops’ access to materials and information needed to fix electronics and appliances.

The Right to Repair law will go into effect July 1, and Californians will be able to get the parts, tools and information needed in order to keep devices working longer and out of landfills, according to a news release from Newsom’s office. The bill was authored by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton).

California is the fourth state to enact the law, following New York, Colorado and Minnesota.