Flooding along the Kern River in Kernville, California. March 10, 2023 (KGET)

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Friday aimed at removing barriers to collecting rain and snowmelt from the latest storm to replenish the state’s groundwater supplies.

The order suspends any restrictions to diverting flood-stage water for the purpose of boosting groundwater “recharge.”

California storm radar. March 10, 2023.

“This order helps us take advantage of expected intense storms and increases state support for local stormwater capture efforts,” Newsom said in a statement.

Experts say groundwater basins account for roughly 41% of California’s average annual water supply, but unlike above-ground reservoirs, they are not directly tied to mountain snowmelt and take much longer to fill.

The latest atmospheric river storm is expected to deliver intense rainfall to many parts of California Friday into Sunday. The National Weather Service forecasts four to nine inches of rain in some locations, prompting widespread Flood Watches and Flood Warnings.