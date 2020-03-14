Gov. Newsom signs executive order providing funding for schools if closed by COVID-19

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Newsom is urging a federal judge to reject Pacific Gas and Electric’s blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy and renewing his threat to lead a bid to turn the beleaguered utility into a government-run operation. PG&E is trying to dig out of a financial hole created by more than $50 billion in claims stemming from a series of catastrophic wildfires that have been blamed on the San Francisco company. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that continues funding for public schools if they have to eventually close because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement from the governor’s office Friday, the order directs local school districts to use the state funding on distance learning, educational opportunities, provide school meals, and when possible, have supervision for students during school hours, and to continue to pay school staffs.

Newsom’s order also directs state education and health officials to help students maintain access to education through internet connectivity if their schools close and students with disabilities would also be ensured to receive specialized instruction.