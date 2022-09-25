(KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom is taking a swing at the ‘big problem’ of catalytic converter theft by signing two bills into California law, according to a statement posted to Governor Newsom’s Twitter profile.

SB 1087, authored by California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, and AB 1740, authored by Assembly member Al Muratsuchi, requires recyclers to keep detailed records and only allows for used catalytic converters to be sold by authorized parties.

Governor Newsom stated that studies have shown catalytic converter theft has increased by 10 times since 2018, and it’s not unique to our state.

“California is doing what we do best, and that’s trying to be on the forefront of trying to solve this,” Newsom said in the announcement.

Governor Newsom went on to say that one of the root causes of catalytic converter theft is brokers and middlemen who purchase and sell stolen parts.

“You take away the market for stolen goods, you can help cut down on stealing,” he said.