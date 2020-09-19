Gov. Newsom signs bills ending retail pet sales, requiring all animals be microchipped before adoption

SACRAMENTO (KGET) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Friday night that he has signed two bills aimed at protecting animals.

AB 2152 by Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, officially ends the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in the state by closing a loophole in current law while still allowing pet stores to partner with shelters and rescue organizations to showcase animals for adoption.

The legislation builds on a California law enacted in 2017 banning the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in pet stores unless supplied by shelters or rescue organizations.

Newsom also signed SB 573 by Senator Ling Ling Chang, R-Diamond Bar, requiring shelters and animal control agencies to microchip all dogs and cats with current information before releasing them to adoptive owners or an owner seeking to reclaim them.

“In California, we are putting an end to the cruel puppy mill industry for good,” Newsom said. “I am proud to sign this legislation to advance California’s nation-leading animal welfare protections and help more pets join loving families.”