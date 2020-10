California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the media after he toured the North Complex Fire zone in Butte County on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, outside of Oroville, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom toured the fire-ravaged region Friday and strongly asserted that climate change was evident and pledged to redouble efforts to “decarbonize” the economy. (Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee via AP, Pool)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at noon today where he is set to announce new efforts in the state’s fight against climate change.

The announcement comes after Newsom has taken steps recently in addressing climate change, such as signing an executive order phasing out gas-powered cars starting in 2035.