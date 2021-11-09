Gov. Newsom releases statement following death of Fresno County Officer Juan Cruz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has released a statement following the death of Fresno County Correctional Officer Juan Cruz, 52.

Governor Newsom released the following statement on Saturday, following a procession held in honor of the fallen officer:

“Jennifer and I were saddened to learn of the death of another member of California’s law enforcement community. We send our sincere condolences to Officer Cruz’s family and friends and all the members of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at this difficult time.”

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Officer Cruz passed away from COVID-19 complications on Friday. Deputies say he contracted COVID-19 while at work and had been hospitalized since Oct. 13, 2021.

Officials say Officer Cruz began his career with the sheriff’s office in August of 2012.

Governor Newsom’s statement says Officer Cruz is survived by his daughters, Diandra and Madison Cruz; sons Ty Cruz and Baily Nixon; and brother, David Cruz.

In honor of the fallen officer, officials say Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.