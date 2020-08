SACRAMENTO (KGET) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom announced today that California has signed a contract with diagnostics company PerkinElmer that will allow the state to process up to an additional 150,000 COVID-19 diagnostic tests a day, with a contractual turnaround time of 24 to 48 hours.

The state said the goal is to stand up a laboratory facility to begin processing tens of thousands of additional tests by November 1 and run at full capacity by ­no later than March 1, 2021.