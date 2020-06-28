Gov. Newsom orders bars closed in Kern, several other counties due to COVID-19

FILE – In this June 4, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom wears a face mask during his stop at the Legendary Coffee and Books in Stockton, Calif. Gov. Newsom’s administration on Thursday, June 18, 2020, mandated that Californians wear masks in most indoor settings as the state continues to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Due to the rising spread of COVID-19, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced he is ordering bars be closed in several counties in California, including Kern County.

Newsom said on Twitter that the order applies to Kern, Fresno, Imperial, Kings, Los Angeles, San Joaquin and Tulare counties. The state is also recommending bars be closed in Contra Costa, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and Ventura.

“Californians must remain vigilant against this virus,” Newsom said. “COVID-19 is still circulating in California, and in some parts of the state, growing stronger. That’s why it is critical we take this step to limit the spread of the virus in the counties that are seeing the biggest increases. Each of us has the power to limit the spread of this virus.”

The California Department of Public Health said it recommends that counties on the County Monitoring List for three or more consecutive days but less than 14 days close bars through local health officer orders or do not allow for the opening if bars have not yet been allowed to open in the county.

Counties that have been on the list for 14 days or more are required to immediately close bars. Kern County is listed under the mandatory category.