UPDATE: Gov. Newsom announces new Advisory Council on Physical Wellness and Mental Well-Being

UPDATE (6/16): Gov. Gavin Newsom today announced the Governor’s Advisory Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being, a new advisory council tasked with exploring healthy strategies to ensure Californians can thrive.

The Advisory Council will be led and convened by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and will include representatives from health and wellness organizations, youth sports programs, education, the entertainment and fitness industry and others from around the state.

“As California reopens, we must address the impacts this pandemic has had on physical fitness and mental health,” Newsom said. “Today, with California’s First Partner and football legend Ronnie Lott, we are launching an Advisory Council that will focus on fitness and well-being, two issues that need a long-term commitment and strategy to ensure our residents, especially our youth, get the physical exercise and self-care they need to thrive.”

Newsom announced the new Advisory Council during a visit to an In-Shape Health Clubs location in Bakersfield today.

“Through the Governor’s Advisory Council, we will help ensure that Californians of all ages – but especially children and youth – are healthy in mind and body, and able to flourish in all aspects of their lives,” Siebel Newsom said. “After all, a healthy California starts with healthy kids and families.”

Included among the Council’s activities are:

Advising on the development of physical activity and wellness goals for Californians of all ages.

Advising on methods to increase awareness among all age groups, especially among children and youth, about how physical activity, sport, nutrition and mental wellness contribute to healthy and productive lives.

Encouraging inter-generational physical fitness activities including the use of physical activity and sport to strengthen families.

Facilitating collaboration among federal, state and local agencies, education, business and industry, the private sector, and others in the promotion of physical activity and mental wellness.

The stop comes after the state fully reopened its economy yesterday.